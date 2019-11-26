Thunder's Chris Paul: Leads late charge in narrow victory

Paul totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 100-97 win over the Warriors.

Paul spearheaded a 13-0 run in the final minutes to garner the Thunder's first road win of the season. While Chris Paul's experiment with James Harden in Houston didn't work out, Paul seems to be more comfortable as the marquee guy in Oklahoma City. All of the 15-year vet's numbers are lower than his usual season totals, but his DFS price is incredibly reasonable in most formats.