Thunder's Chris Paul: Leads late charge in narrow victory
Paul totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 100-97 win over the Warriors.
Paul spearheaded a 13-0 run in the final minutes to garner the Thunder's first road win of the season. While Chris Paul's experiment with James Harden in Houston didn't work out, Paul seems to be more comfortable as the marquee guy in Oklahoma City. All of the 15-year vet's numbers are lower than his usual season totals, but his DFS price is incredibly reasonable in most formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Dishes out seven assists•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores 22 in loss•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores season-best 27 points•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: One assist away from double-double•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: One dime shy of double-double•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Logs 15 points, nine dimes in win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...