Thunder's Chris Paul: Leads team with 28 points
Paul had 28 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3PT, 10-10 FT), seven assists and six boards in Sunday's win over the Celtics.
The Thunder came from behind to win in Boston, and Paul led the way on a night when OKC was without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The veteran added one steal and a block on the defensive end.
