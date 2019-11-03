Thunder's Chris Paul: Logs 15 points, nine dimes in win

Paul pitched in 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three steals, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 win over the Pelicans.

Paul was efficient offensively, doing most of his damage from beyond the arc as a scorer while posting a game high (and season high) assist total. He has played more of a complementary role alongside sophomore sensation Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had another impressive performance in this one. Nevertheless, Paul is still highly capable of filling the stat sheet and doesn't need a ton of minutes to do so.