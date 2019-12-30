Thunder's Chris Paul: Nears triple-double in another win
Paul accumulated 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 win over the Raptors.
Paul posted his fourth double-double through 32 appearances and fell just two dimes shy of a triple-double. All four of his double-doubles have happened across the last nine games, as the 34-year-old guard has turned it up a notch while pushing the Thunder above .500 and into the playoff picture. As long as Paul stays healthy he's a good bet to keep logging solid stats on most nights.
