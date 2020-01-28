Thunder's Chris Paul: No longer on injury report
Paul (personal) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.
Paul didn't take the court Monday for personal reasons, but he should be good to go Wednesday after being left off the injury report. Dennis Schroder will revert back to a bench role with Paul back in action.
