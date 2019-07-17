Thunder's Chris Paul: No trade materializing
The Thunder are having difficulty finding a trade partner for Paul, and the point guard may be preparing to begin the season in Oklahoma City, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After the Thunder traded for Paul earlier in July, the prevailing belief was that he'd be moved to a more favorable destination. But Wojnarowski reports that OKC has been unable to put together a favorable deal. Part of the reason for that is the inability for a number of newly signed players around the league to be traded, in addition to the relative lack of cap space around the league in the wake of free agency. Given the circumstances, the 34-year-old Paul may have no choice but to play out the season in Oklahoma City, which could still be a playoff contender with Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as intriguing complementary pieces.
