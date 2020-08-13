Paul will sit out Friday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained left hand, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Paul will rest his hand instead of playing in the finale, as the Thunder already know their playoff opponent -- the Rockets. In Paul's stead, and with Dennis Schroder (quarantine) also unavailable, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should handle the ball more, and Hamidou Diallo and Terrance Ferguson figure to see extra minutes.