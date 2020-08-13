Paul will sit out Friday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained left hand, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Paul will rest his hand instead of playing in the finale, as the Thunder already know their playoff opponent -- the Rockets. In Paul's stead, and with Dennis Schroder (quarantine) also unavailable, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should handle the ball more, and Hamidou Diallo and Terrance Ferguson figure to see extra minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores 12 points in loss to Miami•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Plays 24 minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Strong line in loss•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Paces team with 21 points•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Drops 23 in Monday's loss•