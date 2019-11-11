Thunder's Chris Paul: One assist away from double-double

Paul chipped in with 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 loss against the Bucks.

The veteran point guard is yet to record double-digit assists this season but has had nine twice over his last four outings. Paul is not the premier playmaker he was back in his prime, but he remains a solid fantasy contributor thanks to his decent scoring and passing stats. Through 10 games, he averages 16.1 points and 5.2 dimes per contest.