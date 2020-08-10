Paul notched 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's win over the Wizards.

CP3 hasn't registered a single double-double in five bubble games, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been productive. The veteran point guard has dished out five or more dimes in every contest while grabbing at least five rebounds in all but one, while also averaging 18.4 points per game on 54.1 percent shooting -- and 52.9 percent from three -- since the league resumed.