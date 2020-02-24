Thunder's Chris Paul: One board shy of triple-double

Paul exploded for 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 131-103 win over the Spurs.

CP3 was just one rebound away from securing what would've been his first triple-double of the season. The veteran point guard has posted double-digit scoring efforts in eight straight games, and he is averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game during that eight-game span.