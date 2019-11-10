Thunder's Chris Paul: One dime shy of double-double

Paul had 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 win over the Warriors.

Paul has scored 15 or more points in each of his last six starts, and he has averaged 6.3 assists per game over that span as well. The veteran point guard has done a good job pacing the Thunder's offense, and he should remain as a decent fantasy asset going forward. Oklahoma City will host Milwaukee this Sunday.