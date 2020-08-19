Paul pitched in 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 Game 1 loss to the Rockets.

Paul finished just one assist shy of a triple-double while pacing the team in minutes. He will almost certainly continue to hunt mismatches and made a clear effort to feed center Steven Adams down low against Houston's undersized front court. Nevertheless, Paul may have to be even more aggressive offensively if he's going to help the Thunder stay competitive in this first round series.