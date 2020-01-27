Thunder's Chris Paul: Out Monday
Paul won't play Monday against the Mavericks due to personal reasons, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
With the veteran point guard out for personal reasons, Dennis Schroder should draw the start Monday evening. Paul's next chance to return will come Wednesday at Sacramento.
