Paul compiled 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 105-86 win over the Lakers in Orlando.

Paul should be congratulated as one of the primary architects involved in the creation of the NBA bubble, and he's also building a great collection of stat lines with the Thunder. He entered Wednesday's game averaging 20.5 points and 7.5 assists in the bubble. The Thunder have a deep backcourt, and that will help Paul stay fresh as they prepare for postseason play.