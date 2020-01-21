Thunder's Chris Paul: Paces team with 28 points
Paul generated 28 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes during Monday's win over Houston.
Paul was excellent in Monday's matchup against his former team, dropping a team-leading 32 points and finishing with a game-high plus-17 net rating. The veteran point guard has guided the Thunder to an unanticipated winning record as the team currently sits at 25-19 and is locked into the seventh seed in the West. On the season, Paul's averaging 17.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.8 minutes per game.
