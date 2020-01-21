Play

Thunder's Chris Paul: Paces team with 28 points

Paul generated 28 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes during Monday's win over Houston.

Paul was excellent in Monday's matchup against his former team, dropping a team-leading 32 points and finishing with a game-high plus-17 net rating. The veteran point guard has guided the Thunder to an unanticipated winning record as the team currently sits at 25-19 and is locked into the seventh seed in the West. On the season, Paul's averaging 17.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.8 minutes per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories