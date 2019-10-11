Thunder's Chris Paul: Plays 21 minutes Thursday

Paul had just six points, four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 110-84 preseason victory over the New Zealand Breakers.

Paul failed to have an impact Thursday but the fact he is on the floor bodes well for the start of the regular season. Paul' last few seasons have been littered with injuries and that is certainly a concern going forward. His health is really the only question when deciding where to draft Paul but if he manages to play in excess of 70 games, he should return top 25 value at a minimum.