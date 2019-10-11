Thunder's Chris Paul: Plays 21 minutes Thursday
Paul had just six points, four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 110-84 preseason victory over the New Zealand Breakers.
Paul failed to have an impact Thursday but the fact he is on the floor bodes well for the start of the regular season. Paul' last few seasons have been littered with injuries and that is certainly a concern going forward. His health is really the only question when deciding where to draft Paul but if he manages to play in excess of 70 games, he should return top 25 value at a minimum.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.