Thunder's Chris Paul: Puts on a show Thursday

Paul totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 victory over Houston.

Paul lit up his former team, basically removing himself from the game midway through the fourth quarter after making Isaiah Hartenstein look foolish. Paul is playing as well as he has in quite some time and he has the Thunder well-positioned for a playoff push. He has been a second-round player this season and with the trade rumors subsiding, he could be set for a strong finish to the season.