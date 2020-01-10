Thunder's Chris Paul: Puts on a show Thursday
Paul totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 victory over Houston.
Paul lit up his former team, basically removing himself from the game midway through the fourth quarter after making Isaiah Hartenstein look foolish. Paul is playing as well as he has in quite some time and he has the Thunder well-positioned for a playoff push. He has been a second-round player this season and with the trade rumors subsiding, he could be set for a strong finish to the season.
More News
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores 28 in overtime victory•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Decent showing in Thursday's win•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Leads charge in comeback win•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Nears triple-double in another win•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Struggles from field in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...