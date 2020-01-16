Thunder's Chris Paul: Puts up double-double

Paul had 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, four steals and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss against the Raptors.

This was Paul's ninth double-double of the season and while he's not the stat-stuffing machine he was during his prime years, he continues to be a serviceable fantasy asset in most formats. He has dished out at least five assists in four of his last six games, and he has scored 10 or more points in each of those six contests as well. The veteran point guard will aim to build on this performance Friday at home against the Heat.