Thunder's Chris Paul: Puts up double-double
Paul had 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, four steals and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss against the Raptors.
This was Paul's ninth double-double of the season and while he's not the stat-stuffing machine he was during his prime years, he continues to be a serviceable fantasy asset in most formats. He has dished out at least five assists in four of his last six games, and he has scored 10 or more points in each of those six contests as well. The veteran point guard will aim to build on this performance Friday at home against the Heat.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...