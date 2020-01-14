Thunder's Chris Paul: Quiet 10 points
Paul had 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes of a 117-104 win against the Timberwolves on Monday.
Paul had an off shooting night, going 0-fer from deep, but he was able to let his teammates take over in the win. While he did scrounge his way to a double-digit point total, he fell short of his rebounding and assist average in the game. He'll try to bounce back against the Raptors on Wednesday.
