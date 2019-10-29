Thunder's Chris Paul: Quiet in loss to Houston

Paul had 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in Monday's loss to Houston.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden got the best of Paul, who's off to a slow start in OKC, having failed to reach five assists in any of his first four games. Thus far, he's averaging only 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 28.3 minutes.