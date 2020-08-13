Paul notched 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Paul has logged 24 minutes in back-to-back games and has produced similar stat lines. The veteran point guard has been doing a good job to fill out the stat sheet of late and, even though he's not scoring as he was during the prime of his career, he's still an excellent option across most formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet and his uncanned consistency.