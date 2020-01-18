Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores 14 in 34 minutes
Paul scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt) in a loss to the Heat on Friday, adding six assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes.
At 32 minutes per game, Paul is producing early-round value while contributing virtually across the board. With the trade deadline looming, Paul and his exuberant contract haven't surfaced in any new rumors, which isn't necessarily a bad thing if the Thunder are able to stay in the playoff race. However, at 34 years old, if his team falls out of contention, it will be a nerve-racking situation for fantasy owners.
