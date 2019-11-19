Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores 22 in loss
Pauls contributed 22 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals in 33 minutes Monday against the Clippers.
Paul surpassed 20 points for the second-straight game and he consistently sliced through the Clippers' defense on his way to double-digit free throw attempts. The 34-year-old's distributional stats have reached a career-low in his first year in Oklahoma City as Paul's ceded some playmaking duties to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That said, Paul's still an excellent fantasy option and is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.7 steals in 30.3 minutes per game on the year.
