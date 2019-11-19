Play

Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores 22 in loss

Pauls contributed 22 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals in 33 minutes Monday against the Clippers.

Paul surpassed 20 points for the second-straight game and he consistently sliced through the Clippers' defense on his way to double-digit free throw attempts. The 34-year-old's distributional stats have reached a career-low in his first year in Oklahoma City as Paul's ceded some playmaking duties to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That said, Paul's still an excellent fantasy option and is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.7 steals in 30.3 minutes per game on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories