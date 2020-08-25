Paul accumulated 26 points (10-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 117-114 Game 4 win over the Rockets.

Paul couldn't find his form from beyond the arc but made just about everything else he attempted. He uncharacteristically finished with as many turnovers as assists but nevertheless orchestrated the offense effectively enough to help the Thunder even the series. Paul will look to provide another impressive performance during Wednesday's extremely important Game 5.