Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores 28 in overtime victory
Paul produced 28 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 overtime win against the Nets.
Paul was extremely efficient while filling up the stat sheet even on the second night of a back-to-back. The 34-year-old guard has canned four treys in consecutive contests and remains one of the most well-rounded contributors at his position, providing ample counting stats in each category except blocks.
