Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores season-best 27 points
Paul had 27 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 127-119 win against the 76ers.
Paul reached the 20-point mark for the first time in his last five games, while tying his season-high mark for rebounds and field goals made. He has had at least five assists in each of his last eight starts, so he seems to be turning things around after a slow start to the season. The 15-year veteran currently averages 17.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game over that eight-game span.
