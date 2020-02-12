Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores season-high 31 points

Paul exploded for 31 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss against the Spurs.

CP3 reached the 30-point threshold for the fourth time this season -- all those games have come since the start of December. The veteran point guard has settled as a top scoring threat for the Thunder after a slow start to the season, and he has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings. He should remain a dangerous scoring threat Thursday on the road against the Pelicans.