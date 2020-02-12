Thunder's Chris Paul: Scores season-high 31 points
Paul exploded for 31 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss against the Spurs.
CP3 reached the 30-point threshold for the fourth time this season -- all those games have come since the start of December. The veteran point guard has settled as a top scoring threat for the Thunder after a slow start to the season, and he has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings. He should remain a dangerous scoring threat Thursday on the road against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...