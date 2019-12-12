Thunder's Chris Paul: Sets two season highs Wednesday

Paul finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 assists, seven rebounds and three blocks across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 loss to the Kings.

Paul set season highs in both assists and blocks Wednesday, though he failed to reach double-digit points for the sixth time this season. Still, it was one of his better efforts of the season, racking up 42.4 fantasy points -- his fourth-highest mark of the season.