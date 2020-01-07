Thunder's Chris Paul: Solid stat line in loss

Paul posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the 76ers.

Paul put together another complete stat line Monday night, and continues to show why he's deserving of 30+ minutes despite a plethora of young guard talent. While not the most efficient from the field, Paul did find his stroke from downtown, draining half of his shots from behind the arc. The veteran point guard has scored 16 points or more in six of his last seven contests.