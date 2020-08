Paul provided 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 121-92 loss to the Grizzlies.

While CP3 was individually great, most of his teammates struggled in the blowout loss. The performance marked Paul's third game of the season with at least 17 points and four steals. He had scored 21 and 23 points, respectively, in the prior two contests. OKC will look to bounce back Sunday against the Wizards.