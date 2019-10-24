Thunder's Chris Paul: Strong showing in OKC debut
Paul scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 4-4 FT) and added eight rebounds, three assists and one steal during Oklahoma City's 95-100 loss at Utah on Wednesday.
Paul came just two rebounds shy of a double-double in his OKC debut and while his scoring output was nice, he only dished out three dimes while turning the ball over once. He will aim to boost his passing numbers when the Thunder takes on the Wizards on Friday.
