Thunder's Chris Paul: Struggles from field in win
Paul had 16 points (6-20 FG, 0-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 104-102 overtime win at Charlotte.
CP3 had a solid line and while he was quite inaccurate with his shooting, that could be a rough night and nothing else since he was making 58.6 percent of his field in his last five games prior to this one. He will try to shake off those woes ahead of Sunday's complicated road matchup at Toronto.
