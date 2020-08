Paul posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-94 win over the Jazz.

Paul controlled this game, putting in work on both sides of the ball and being a team-high plus-27. The performance marked the sixth time this season Paul has posted at least 18 points, seven dimes and two swipes.