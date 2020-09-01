Paul scored 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 40 minutes of Monday's 104-100 win over the Rockets.

Paul came alive in the fourth quarter, netting 15 of his points in the frame, including two free throws to take the lead with under 14 seconds remaining. The scoring effort was his best of the series so far, although the 35-year-old is averaging 21.7 points per game in the series. His next outing could determine if the Thunder advance past Wedneday's Game 7.