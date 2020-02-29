Thunder's Chris Paul: Team-high 17 points
Paul produced 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during the Thunder's 133-86 Friday night loss to the Bucks.
Without Danilo Gallinari (ankle), the Thunder offense was no match against an elite Milwaukee defense. No teammate scored more than 11 points. Regardless, Paul has a top-25 player efficiency rating league-wide and is still providing marked return on investment for those who drafted him.
