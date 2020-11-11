The Thunder are in discussions with the Suns regarding a trade that would send Chris Paul to Phoenix, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.

It's no secret the Thunder are looking to rebuild and that the Suns are looking for ways to compete, so this framework for a deal seems like it would satisfy both teams' interests. If Paul ends up on the Suns, he'd likely have a reduced role compared to his days in OKC, but would still be a crucial piece of the offense alongside Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. If the deal goes through, fantasy managers may want to adjust expectations accordingly, not to mention Paul is 35 years old and has a significant injury history.