Paul compiled 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 Game 7 loss to the Rockets.

Paul did everything he could for the Thunder but ultimately fell short in his efforts to guide them to the second round. It was a bitter-sweet end to the season for Paul who has certainly changed people's opinions on him from a fantasy perspective. His durability came out of nowhere after a number of seasons plagued by injuries. His mammoth contract could see him remain in Oklahoma City and based on what we have seen over the past 12 months, he is likely to be drafted in the second round of most drafts next season.