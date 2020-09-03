Paul compiled 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 Game 7 loss to the Rockets.

Paul did everything he could for the Thunder, but he ultimately fell short in his efforts to guide them to the second round. It was a bittersweet end to an impressive season for Paul, who only missed two games all year long -- an unusual development for a guy who missed more than 20 games in each of the prior three campaigns. His mammoth contract will probably keep him in Oklahoma City, and fantasy managers should continue enjoying the veteran's well-rounded (if no longer elite) statistical production.