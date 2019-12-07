Thunder's Chris Paul: Vintage performance in overtime win
Paul totaled 30 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 139-127 victory over Minnesota.
Paul turned back the clock during Friday's victory, notching a season-high 30 points. He was coming off a four-point effort against the Pacers and certainly looked as though he had a point to prove on the offensive end. On the whole, Paul has been fantastic this season, although the assist numbers are a little underwhelming. He has managed double-digit dimes just twice, a number that we would like to see increase moving forward.
