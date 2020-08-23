Paul totaled 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 victory over the Rockets.

Paul was fantastic for the Thunder as they won their first game of the best-of-seven series. After missing a chance to win the game in regulation, Paul nailed two clutch three-pointers during the extra period to seal the victory. The Thunder will be looking to maintain this momentum when the two sides clash again on Tuesday.