Thunder's Chris Paul: Winds back the clock Monday
Paul totaled 30 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-106 victory over the Bulls.
Paul helped the Thunder rally from 26 points down, ending with a gutsy three-point victory. His production was reminiscent of his younger days in Los Angeles, notching a season-high 30 points. Despite trade rumors, Paul doesn't seem to think he will be going anywhere this season. Those with shares in Paul could try to sell-high but you do want to make sure you are getting a solid return. Failing that, you simply hang on and hope he can remain healthy moving forward.
