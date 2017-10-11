Wright signed a contract with the Thunder on Wednesday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

After being waived by the Thunder prior to the 2016-17 campaign, Wright spent last season with the team's G-League affiliate, playing in 20 games and averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block across 21.9 minutes. In signing with the Thunder on Wednesday, he'll get one final look with the team over the next week or so, though he's fully expected to be waived and should be on track to resume his role with the team's G-League affiliate once that happens.