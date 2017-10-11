Thunder's Chris Wright: Signs with Thunder
Wright signed a contract with the Thunder on Wednesday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
After being waived by the Thunder prior to the 2016-17 campaign, Wright spent last season with the team's G-League affiliate, playing in 20 games and averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block across 21.9 minutes. In signing with the Thunder on Wednesday, he'll get one final look with the team over the next week or so, though he's fully expected to be waived and should be on track to resume his role with the team's G-League affiliate once that happens.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...