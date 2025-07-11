Youngblood tallied 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes in Thursday's 90-81 Summer League win over the Nets.

Youngblood got the start Thursday and delivered an efficient scoring effort, connecting on three shots from beyond the arc. His three-point percentage dipped to 38.8 in his fifth-year season at Alabama in 2024-25, but the guard earned an opportunity with the Thunder thanks to his catch-and-shoot prowess. Now on an Exhibit 10 contract, Youngblood will look to make the most of the rest of Summer League to earn a longer stay with the organization.