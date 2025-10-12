Youngblood racked up 25 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 preseason win over the Thunder.

Youngblood was efficient in the shooting department while leading the way for his squad with major minutes off the bench. He shot 54.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in a performance that will likely get the attention of the coaching staff.