Youngblood ended with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 116-106 loss to the Spurs.

Youngblood played double-digit minutes for the first time this season, called upon to do more after Oklahoma City ruled out a number of players earlier in the day. Given his season averages of just 2.0 points in 5.4 minutes, there is no need to make any roster moves in fantasy based on this effort.