Youngblood produced 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one turnover in 21 minutes of Sunday's 135-114 preseason win over Charlotte.

Youngblood, who went undrafted in 2025, was a standout player at Alabama. The Thunder scooped him up on an Exhibit 10 deal, and he went on to make a strong impression at the Summer League. He's expected to suit up for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League this season, but he's certainly making an impression on the coaching staff.