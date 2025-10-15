Youngblood ended with five points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 116-112 preseason win over the Bucks.

After posting an efficient 25 points in Saturday's loss to Indiana, Youngblood came back down to earth Tuesday. The undrafted 23-year-old out of Alabama signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Thunder in June and may receive consideration for the team's final two-way spot ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.