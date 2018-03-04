Thunder's Corey Brewer: Available to play Saturday

Brewer is active and available to play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Brewer is set to make his Thunder debut after agreeing to a contract with the team earlier in the week. It's unclear how much he'll play off the bat, if at all, but there should be minutes available with Carmelo Anthony unavailable for rest purposes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories