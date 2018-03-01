Thunder's Corey Brewer: Commits to Oklahoma City

Brewer has agreed to a contract with the Thunder, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

It was reported earlier this week that Brewer was likely to sign with the Thunder, so this update isn't all too surprising. While the deal won't go official until he clears waivers Friday, Brewer has committed to joining Oklahoma City, which gives the veteran a chance to make a playoff run after being bought out by the Lakers on Wednesday. Brewer is expected to fill a depth role on the wing for the Thunder, but despite the move to a new organization, he's unlikely to see much more playing time than the 12.9 minutes he averaged across 54 games in Los Angeles. For that reason, Brewer's fantasy value shouldn't change much and he's not a viable target in most leagues at this point.