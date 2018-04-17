Thunder's Corey Brewer: Does 'some' contact at practice

Brewer (knee) was able to go through "some" contact at Tuesday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Brewer's status for Game 1 against Utah was relatively up-in-the-air after suffering a knee sprain during the team's regular-season finale, though he ultimately played 34 minutes, contributing seven points, three boards, two steals, one assist and a block. He's apparently feeling some residual pain, however, limiting him in Tuesday's practice. As a result, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's Game 2.